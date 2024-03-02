Video: Eberechi Eze hammers home unstoppable free kick as Crystal Palace take the lead

Eberechi Eze has rifled the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors an unlikely lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Crystal Palace have stunned the North London club with their first shot on target as Spurs face down potential back-to-back losses at home.

With top-four rivals Aston Villa travelling to Luton Town later today, Ange Postecoglou’s side would have hoped a win against Palace would increase the pressure on Unai Emery’s side but they currently trail.

It was the returning Eze who delivered the blow with an exceptional free-kick that fizzed past the outstretched Guglielmo Vicario.

🚨🚨| GOAL: GREAT FREE-KICK BY EZE!! Tottenham 0-1 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/LFSJKABMTM — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 2, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play.