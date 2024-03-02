Video: Jude Bellingham sent off for altercation with referee after last minute winner ruled out

Real Madrid CF
The English midfielder was shown a straight red card for his furious reaction to the referee after he blew the whistle seconds before the winner was scored.

Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Valencia after Vinicius Junior scored a second-half brace to drag his team back level.

But there was huge controversy in the game with Jude Bellingham’s last-minute winner being ruled out by the referee after he blew the final whistle moments before the English midfielder headed home.

Visibly furious, Bellingham stormed up to the referee’s face only to be hit with a straight red card for his actions.

