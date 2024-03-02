Video: Tino Livramento secures Newcastle win with first goal for the club

Newcastle walk away from St. James’ with all three points after a commanding 3-0 win against Wolves.

After an embarrassing 4-1 hammering to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend, Eddie Howe’s side have bounced back in the best possible way as they brush aside a very capable Wolves team.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring with a controlled header before Anthony Gordon pounced on a defensive mishap.

Tino Livramento then put the cherry on top after he poked the ball past Jose Sa after an incredible solo run.

