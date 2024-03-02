Video: Tottenham complete dramatic comeback after late flurry

Tottenham Hotspur have stolen all three points as a late double against Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

It was Eberechi Eze who broke the deadlock early in the second half for the visitors with his well-struck free kick whistling into the top corner.

The home side then increased their offensive push as they repeatedly knocked on the door with chance after chance.

Timo Werner finally broke through after outstanding work on the wings before Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min added two more to secure the win.

🚨🚨| GOAL: WERNER WITH THE EQUALISER!! Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/QK0x7H1AV4 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 2, 2024

Video courtesy of Foot+

🚨🚨| GOAL: SON MAKES IT THREE!! Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/rMj2Dj4tNt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 2, 2024

Video courtesy of Foot+