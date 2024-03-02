Video: Tottenham complete dramatic comeback after late flurry

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur have stolen all three points as a late double against Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

It was Eberechi Eze who broke the deadlock early in the second half for the visitors with his well-struck free kick whistling into the top corner.

The home side then increased their offensive push as they repeatedly knocked on the door with chance after chance.

Timo Werner finally broke through after outstanding work on the wings before Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min added two more to secure the win.

Video courtesy of Foot+

