Watch: Luis Suarez opens his account for Inter Miami with quick-fire brace

Luis Suarez finally broke his scoring drought for Inter Miami by netting twice within the first 11 minutes of their highly anticipated rivalry match against Orlando City SC.

The Uruguayan, who was Inter Miami’s marquee signing of the offseason alongside stars like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, had initially struggled to find the back of the net in MLS. Despite his difficulties in preseason friendlies and the first two games of the 2024 season, Suarez made a significant impact with his early goals against Orlando City SC.

Suarez ultimately ended his goal drought in MLS by scoring just four minutes into the Florida rivalry match. Despite an early scare when he seemed to injure his right leg after a challenge, the Uruguayan international quickly recovered and capitalised on a pass from Julian Gressel in the box.

Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! ?#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

He delivered a remarkable first-time finish, volleying the low cross into the top right corner to give Miami an ideal start. Just seven minutes later, Gressel and Suarez combined once more, with the Uruguayan finishing off a clever give-and-go with the US international to extend Miami’s lead.

Gressel and Suárez do it AGAIN to double the lead ??#MIAvORL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/79DJxKFxmj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Gressel provided a sublime pass from the left flank, which the veteran forward skillfully guided past Lions goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

In the 29th minute, Suarez had the opportunity to complete his hat-trick but chose to unselfishly pass across the face of goal to Robert Taylor, who secured Miami’s comfortable 3-0 lead in the Florida derby.