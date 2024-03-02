Watch: Vini Jr draws Real Madrid level against Valencia

Real Madrid have found an equaliser against Valencia through Vinicius Jr in the 76th minute.

The Brazilian international has single-handedly brought Real Madrid back into this contest against Los Ches, who had originally led 2-0 after capitalising on errors from the visitors’ back line.

In a second half which has been dominated by the away side, they levelled through an excellent cross from Brahim Diaz found Vini Jr at the back post who leaped in the air and guided his header into the back of the net.

That goal marks Vini Jr’s ninth goal in La Liga this season.

As things stand, Los Blancos are seven points above second place Girona.