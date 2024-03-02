Watch: Vini Jr pulls a goal back for Real Madrid against Valencia

Vinicius Jr has pulled a goal back for La Liga leaders Real Madrid against Valencia, making it 2-1 right on the halftime interval.

A half which has been in the balance saw the home side make full use of their chances, after Hugo Druro deflected in the first goal and Roman Yaremchuk capitalising on an unforced defensive error.

But of course Los Blancos will not go down without a fight. On the stroke of halftime, Brazilian superstar Vini Jr found himself free in the six-yard box to tap home a Dani Carvajal cross which was intended for Rodrygo.

If Real Madrid can turn things around and win this match they could move nine points clear of second place Girona.