West Ham eyeing up £15m-rated Chelsea target as Cresswell replacement

Ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season, it’s clear that West Ham United are going to have to make some big improvements in their squad if they want to ensure they keep pushing forward.

Despite being in the last 16 of the Europa League and handed a reasonably favourable draw against Freiburg, David Moyes’ side have completely gone off the boil in 2024.

Indeed, their recent win over Brentford was their first of the calendar year.

It isn’t clear at this point if the Scot will himself still be at the club after the current campaign as he still hasn’t signed a contract that has apparently been on the table some for some while now.

A devestating 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal may have forced a rethink for both club and manager, but that doesn’t escape the fact that new signings will still need to be made.

West Ham will battle Chelsea for Archie Brown

According to The Standard, the Hammers are likely to battle London rivals, Chelsea, for the services of Gent’s 21-year-old former Derby County left-back, Archie Brown.

West Ham need a long-term replacement for Aaron Cresswell, whilst the Blues need cover for Ben Chilwell as it’s thought that Marc Cucurella will be one of many Chelsea stars to be sold.

Other European clubs are also credited with an interest so if the East Londoners want to get ahead of the pack then they need to work hard and fast with their pitch.