Premier League icon on what he loves about Tottenham ace

Alan Shearer has sent a message to Timo Werner after the striker scored his first goal for Tottenham in their 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The game sparked to life when Eberechi Eze scored from a free-kick just before the hour mark, but Tottenham once again showed their ability to come back from behind at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In their previous two home victories against Brighton and Brentford, Tottenham rallied from a goal down to secure all three points. The winning goal against Crystal Palace came in the 77th minute, with Werner finishing off a cross from Brennan Johnson after a determined effort to win possession high up the pitch.

Shortly after, Cristian Romero gave Spurs the lead with a precise header into the far corner, capitalising on an outstanding lofted cross from James Maddison. Club captain Son Heung-min sealed the victory in the closing stages with a composed finish after being released through on goal.

Although playing distinct roles on the pitch, both Romero and Son have contributed to the goal tally this season. However, for Werner, his first goal holds particular significance.

Despite providing several assists, the former Chelsea player has faced challenges finding the net since joining on loan from RB Leipzig. Nonetheless, his contribution to Saturday’s victory may provide him with a confidence boost moving forward.

Alan Shearer on Tottenham’s Timo Werner

After the win, Shearer shared his thoughts on the Germany international’s early days at Tottenham with a concise comment during Match of the Day. He said: “I love his attitude, but he never looks natural in front of goal.”

Although Shearer’s remark might have been in reference to Werner’s missed chances earlier in the game, former Spurs player Jermaine Jenas was eager to commend him for his response after failing to convert a promising opportunity when played through on goal by Son.

Jenas explained: “He has a great attitude. Since he’s arrived, he’s shown that. He’s a willing runner and he’s got pace to burn. But there is always a question mark about his end product.”