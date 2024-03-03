Video: Mikel Arteta picks controversial former Arsenal star in his dream 5-a-side line up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rather controversially named Robin van Persie in his dream five-a-side line up.

Watch the video below as Arteta picks some of his best old teammates, with the likes of Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta also in there, but with Van Persie selected despite him notably leaving the Gunners for bitter rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2012.

Van Persie remains hated by Arsenal fans for leaving them and firing Man Utd to the Premier League title a year later, but it seems Arteta enjoyed playing alongside the Dutchman.

The pair were only on the same team for one season, but RVP was superb in his final campaign at the Emirates Stadium so he clearly made an impression on Arteta.