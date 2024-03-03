Aston Villa have an advantage in the race to sign 22-year-old attacker

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Aston Villa having a buyback clause in his contract will be a cause for concern for the championship club.

Hull City will not want to lose a key player like him and Aston Villa certainly have a major advantage when it comes to signing the player.

The West Midlands club sold the player for £5 million to Hull City but he has been outstanding for them in the championship so far. Aston Villa can bring him back to the club for a fee of around £15 million and Palmer believes that the reported buyback clause is not out of Aston Villa’s reach.

“Should Hull City be concerned about losing him? When you look at it, £15 million isn’t a huge buy-back clause for a player that has great potential,” Palmer adds. “It will be a worry for Hull City.

The West Midlands club could certainly use more creativity and depth in their squad and Philogene would be a quality long term acquisition for them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite tempting for the young winger as well and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old winger has 8 goals and 6 assists in the championship this season.