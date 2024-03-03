Spurs told they can sign playmaker who embarrassed Vicario for only £30m+

Tottenham have reportedly been told that they can seal the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze for around £30million.

A report from Tottenham News has linked Spurs strongly with the former Queens Park Rangers youngster, who has shone in the Premier League this season and who scored a superb free-kick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Palace’s 3-1 defeat yesterday.

Eze was also on Manchester City’s list of targets last summer before they pursued other targets instead, and now it seems Tottenham could be a name to watch in the race for the England international’s signature.

Eze transfer affordable for Spurs

If Spurs do decide to move for Eze, it looks like he won’t cost a fortune either, with a figure of £30m looking realistic.

THFC could do with making changes in midfield in the near future, and Eze could be a fine fit to link that midfield and attack next season.

