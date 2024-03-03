Gary Neville replies to Mike Dean’s ‘monumental error’ comment after controversial Liverpool win

The Manchester United legend has commented on Mike Dean’s assessment of the controversial refereeing decision prior to Liverpool’s last-minute winner.

Jurgen Klopp’s side left it until the 99th minute to secure the win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, with Darwin Nunez grabbing the goal.

The Uruguayan striker, who was subbed on in the second half, glanced Alexis Mac Allister’s cross home to send the away end wild.

But there was a controversial incident that led up to the goal with Paul Tierney stopping play during a Nottingham Forest attack to allow Ibrahim Konate to receive treatment for a head injury.

Despite Forest having possession of the ball, Liverpool was given it upon the restart with the goal then coming soon after, Tierney, as a result, has received major criticism with former referee Dean labelling it as a ‘monumental error’.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast after the Manchester Derby, Neville questioned these comments.

“I saw Mike’s (Dean) interview before the game today where he described it as a ‘monumental error’,” he said via the Liverpool Echo.

“You can’t complain about a refereeing decision that was one minute 50 before (the goal), one-minute-fifty (seconds), if it was five or 10 seconds after you’d be fuming.”

Regardless of the manner of the win, Liverpool still maintains their position at the top of the league with a titanic clash against Manchester City just around the corner.