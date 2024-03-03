Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly keen to strengthen his squad with a new left-back this summer after being given more control over transfers.

With Dan Ashworth being placed on gardening leave, it now looks like Howe could spearhead the club’s business ahead of next season, and he seems keen to bring in a more productive option on the left-hand side of his defence, according to Football Insider.

Dan Burn has done a decent job in that role for the Magpies, but it perhaps makes sense that Howe has earmarked that position as somewhere the club could improve if they are to move up to the next level.

Newcastle were very impressive last season as they made it into the top four and reached the Carabao Cup final, though it’s clear that they’ve struggled to replicate that kind of form this season.

Injuries have played a part, of course, but Howe’s side finished bottom of their Champions League group and no longer look to be in contention for qualification for next season’s competition.

Howe wants left-back transfer, according to latest reports

It will be interesting to see who Newcastle end up targeting to come in at left-back, but one imagines there have to be some decent options out there who’d be better than Burn, without costing a fortune.

Football Insider’s report also mentions that NUFC would be keen to strengthen in midfield, so all in all we could see a busy summer at St James’ Park.

Newcastle seem ready to back Howe, if these reports are accurate, despite some recent speculation that there could also be question marks over his future and potential replacements being eyed.

Julian Nagelsmann was linked with Newcastle but reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano played down that story as he spoke to CaughtOffside as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column.