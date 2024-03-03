Incredible statistic shows Liverpool’s greatest strength under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic late win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes were on Jurgen Klopp and his depleted squad as they made the trip to the City Stadium in search of another win following their triumphant Carabao Cup victory.

It looked like it would be just one of those days for Liverpool as they tried and tried but could not break the deadlock.

That was until substitute Darwin Nunez glanced in an Alexis Mac Allister cross in the 99th minute to send the travelling fans wild as optimism of a second Premier League title grew.

Although rival fans would’ve been watching from the edge of their seats praying for an upset, a last-gasp dagger from Liverpool was almost expected.

During his time as manager of the club, no team in the Premier League has scored more 90th-minute winners than Liverpool.

18 – Liverpool have scored a 90th minute winner in 18 Premier League games under Jürgen Klopp, more than any other team since the German took over. Monsters. pic.twitter.com/pmcGP3QgLb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2024

This never-give-up attitude has become a staple of the side under the German manager and may be a huge factor in their chances of winning another Premier League title this season.

After Manchester City’s derby win on Sunday, Liverpool sit one point ahead of their rivals while Arsenal wait to play their game in hand against Sheffield United on Monday night.