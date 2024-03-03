Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has called his Uruguayan teammate Darwin Nunez “one of the best strikers in the world”.

Suarez was in action for new club Inter Miami yesterday and was one of the stars of the game. He scored twice and assisted another two as Miami beat Orlando City 5-0.

In the post match interview, he was asked about his former team winning 1-0 with his compatriot Nunez scoring the winner in the dying minutes.

He responded saying::

“Yes I saw [Darwin’s goal]. I am so happy for Liverpool and I am so happy for Darwin. He is one of the best strikers in the world today.”

Luis Suarez: “Yes I saw [Darwin’s goal]. I am so happy for Liverpool and I am so happy for Darwin. He is one of the best strikers in the world today.” ? [via @TheAnfieldTalk] pic.twitter.com/84AJZn7lBV — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) March 3, 2024

Luis Suarez spent only 3 and a half years at the club but very quickly became a fan favourite. He scored 82 goals and assisted 46 in 133 games across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

Nunez has made a similar impact at Liverpool in terms of becoming an instant fan favourite.

In his debut season, he scored 15 and assisted 4 in 42 games and this season he has already scored 14 and assisted 11 in 38 games across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)