The Manchester derby encountered a brief interruption when a Manchester City supporter hurled a flare toward Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, immediately following Phil Foden’s stunning equaliser in the 56th minute.

Play was halted for approximately a minute as officials cleared the pyro, which had landed dangerously close to Onana.

Fortunately, the goalkeeper escaped unharmed, and the flare was swiftly removed from the pitch by fire marshals.

Following this brief pause, referee Andy Madley allowed the match to resume.

Foden’s goal was sensational, as he skilfully cut on to his left before unleashing a sensational strike from long range.

The local boy then went on to score another to make it 2-1 before Haaland secured the win with a fine strike.

The win is huge for City as it takes them back to just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Their upcoming match against Liverpool next week could be decisive, potentially shifting the balance in the title race.

Liverpool are aiming for a quadruple, having already won the League Cup after beating Chelsea last week. FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League are all up for the taking.