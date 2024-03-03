Reportedly, Brentford have emerged as the first Premier League club to express interest in Josh Sargent, as they make arrangements to sell Ivan Toney this summer.

Brentford are fully aware that England forward Ivan Toney is poised to make a move during the upcoming summer transfer window. Having demonstrated his capabilities at the highest level, the 27-year-old has been linked with prestigious clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

Toney’s departure is expected to generate a substantial fee, yet Brentford aren’t inclined to make extravagant expenditures on a replacement. Instead, according to Alan Nixon’s report on Patreon, they aim to secure value for money when seeking cover for Toney. Sargent is viewed as fitting that criteria.

Brentford monitoring Norwich star Josh Sargent

However, securing Sargent will likely come with a significant price tag, especially since he recently signed a new five-year contract with Norwich. With 11 goals already for the Canaries this season, including seven in his last eight games, he is anticipated to draw plenty of admirers in the upcoming weeks.

Norwich might still make a push for the Championship playoffs, providing them an opportunity to reclaim a Premier League spot. However, Sargent could be en route in that direction regardless, as Brentford aren’t expected to be the only top-flight club considering a move for the established goal scorer.