Pundit has “never seen that” from Aston Villa boss

The relief among Aston Villa fans was palpable at Kenilworth Road when Lucas Digne scored the late winner. It was a significant goal in the race for Champions League qualification, evident from Unai Emery’s jubilant celebrations after the final whistle.

Head down, the Aston Villa manager punched the air, releasing his pent-up frustration, and truthfully, expressing more relief than happiness. Tim Sherwood took note of this, stating he had ‘never seen’ such a reaction from Unai Emery, as he mentioned on Premier League Productions.

Truthfully, he has begun to exhibit such behaviour several times now, not only when the final whistle is blown but also when crucial goals are scored.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood stated: “I have never seen that from him. We are getting so close and he believes now. He believes there is a Champions League spot.

“For them to get into the Champions League, it would be an unbelievable performance from that manager and that team.”

Aston Villa bearing down on a Champions League place

No one within the Aston Villa setup puts in more effort than the 52-year-old, and it’s evident on both the Premier League and European stages. While the team’s struggle to finish off opponents requires attention, it was the manager’s decision to introduce Lucas Digne and Moussa Diaby that proved effective and secured the win against Luton.

As each week passes, the pressure on the team will inevitably increase, particularly if they maintain their progress in Europe. However, ultimately, if you aspire to compete with the elite teams, embracing and managing this type of pressure is imperative.