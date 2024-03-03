Said Benrahma has emphasised that he had no doubts about leaving West Ham during the January transfer window. The winger departed the London Stadium to join Lyon in Ligue 1 on loan until the end of the season.

At 28 years old, Benrahma has featured in four matches for his new club across all competitions, contributing with one goal. He has shared insights into his departure from West Ham, speaking to Telefoot on X.

“Lyon showed a real interest in me. There was no hesitation about that. Afterwards, I can feel the support of the city of Lyon.”

Benrahma’s desire to return to France was evident, making it difficult for West Ham to impede his departure. Furthermore, David Moyes is unlikely to tolerate players in his squad who are not fully committed to the team’s objectives.

West Ham cut ties with Benrahma

The departure of the Algeria international creates room and financial flexibility within the Hammers’ squad, which could pave the way for potential reinforcements in his position down the line.

West Ham acquired the winger from Brentford in 2021, and since then, he has proven to be a valuable asset in their attacking lineup. With 120 appearances across all competitions for his parent club to date, he has contributed 23 goals, 12 of which were scored last season.

Nevertheless, he struggled to find the net in his first 20 appearances of this campaign, experiencing a dip in form. This led to his departure being approved when Lyon expressed interest, providing him with an opportunity to rejuvenate his form elsewhere.