Sheffield United playmaker Vinicius Souza has reportedly been offered a transfer to Newcastle United in a deal worth around £10million.

Reports state that Souza’s agents have a good relationship with Newcastle, as well as a connection to Magpies midfield star Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle may end up needing to replace Guimaraes this summer as he’s long been linked with big clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, so it could be that Souza is the ideal player for that role in Eddie Howe’s squad.

It also makes sense that the 24-year-old looks set to be made available as the Blades seem almost certain to get relegated by the end of this season.

Newcastle fans will no doubt see that this looks like a big opportunity and it will be interesting to monitor it in the weeks and months ahead.

