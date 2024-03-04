Former Premier League footballer Alan Hutton believes it may take a fee in the region of £10m-£15m for Leeds United to sign Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon permanently in the summer.

The defender is enjoying a tremendous loan spell at Elland Road and is playing a big role in the Whites’ push for a Premier League return.

His performances have caught the attention of several English clubs but Leeds will want to sign him permanently if they are promoted back to the English top flight this season.

Rodon never made an impact at Spurs since joining the North London club back in 2020 and is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans. The Wales star has just one year remaining on his Tottenham contract and the Premier League outfit will want to get a nice fee for the player this summer.

Speaking to Tottenham Hotspur News about Rodon, former Spurs star Alan Hutton has predicted that the defender will command an eight-figure fee.

Alan Hutton names Tottenham’s price for Joe Rodon

“They’ll be looking to recoup most of their transfer fee and probably a little bit more. If we’re talking £10million to £15million or upwards, then that’s the sort of figure that would probably get the deal done,” Hutton said.

“His time wasn’t amazing when he was at Tottenham, but he’s obviously a good footballer. He’s gone away, shown what he’s capable of by playing football week in and week out.

“He looks happy, he’s at a huge club in their own right so maybe that’s the best route for him going forward.

“Do I see him breaking into the Tottenham team at this moment in time? No, but because of the way that they play with such a high line, you need to be a top player to play that position in the way that they do.

“It might not suit him at this moment in time, so it could be something that he could look to and think I’m happy where I am. Let’s continue that journey.”