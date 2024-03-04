Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

The 24-year-old has 11 goals and four assists across all competitions for the Spanish club this season and he has been linked with a move to the north London club as per Fichajes. It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a quality striker and the former Manchester City player could prove to be a useful acquisition.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a winner. He will add goals and creativity in the final third. Arsenal need to add more competition for places in the attack. Gabriel Jesus in particular has not been able to score goals consistently and Torres would be an ideal alternative.

The Brazilian striker has scored just four goals in the Premier League this season and Arsenal will have to bring in an upgrade if they want to compete at a high level.

Ferran Torres Transfer: Arsenal move would be ideal

The 24-year-old has not been a regular starter for Barcelona and a move away from the club would be ideal for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. If Arsenal can promise him ample game time, a move to the London club would be ideal.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they are currently fighting for league titles. The opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive for any player and they could offer the Spaniard a platform to showcase is qualities regularly. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the summer.