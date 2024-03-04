Arsenal make unprecedented English football history, first team in top four tiers to do this

Arsenal hammered Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night and the Gunners’ goalscoring run has seen Mikel Arteta make unprecedented history.

The North London club are in incredible form overall but their last three away games have seen them score a total of 17 goals.

Arsenal have beaten West Ham 6-0, Burnley 5-0, and now Sheffield United 6-0.

These three results have seen the Gunners make history by becoming the first-ever team in the top four tiers of English football to win three consecutive away games by five goals or more.

This is an incredible achievement and it will be very hard to beat in the future as it has taken this long to be done despite the rich history of English football.

????????????? ?? ??????? ????????! ? Arsenal achieve a historic feat as the first team in the top four tiers to win three consecutive away games by five goals or more ? Mikel Arteta's reds creating HISTORY! ? pic.twitter.com/cc9IOVh6vZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2024

Can Arsenal fire their way to the Premier League?

The win at Sheffield sees Arsenal move to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool and the Gunners have put themselves in a great position with the Reds hosting Man City next week at Anfield.

Arteta’s next away match sees them travel to title rivals Man City and fans of the North London club would take one goal in that fixture if it means coming away from the Etihad with three points.

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders at present so can they go all the way to the Premier League title this season?