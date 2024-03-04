Champions League 2024/25 format explained – video

The Champions League is set to undergo its biggest change in many years next season, with the 2024/25 campaign meaning more teams and a completely different format for the first part of the competition.

The group stage is set to be completely replaced by a league of 36 teams, with the new rules explained in the video clip from UEFA below…

An exciting new era for European club football awaits ? Here’s how the #UCL will look from 2024/25 ? pic.twitter.com/mEffFOpX2O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2024

It’s hard to predict what this is going to look like, but it’s an interesting move that perhaps moves the Champions League closer to being something resembling a European Super League, which was unsuccessfully launched a few years ago.

Fan protests blocked the Super League from ever taking off, and UEFA will hope that this revamped Champions League might go some way to stopping something like that from happening again.