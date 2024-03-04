Concern for another English club as reports emerge regarding potential FFP breaches

Leeds United and Leicester City find themselves embroiled in a potential Financial Fair Play rule breach saga, with reports indicating that Leicester City could face repercussions for a double breach, sparking concerns among rival clubs in both the Premier League and Championship.

According to The Sun, concerns have been raised regarding two alleged breaches by the former Premier League champions.

One issue centers on exceeding the Premier League’s £105 million limit on losses over three years, averaging approximately £35 million annually.

The other revolves around the possibility of Leicester surpassing the £83 million combined losses allowed over the three years leading up to the current campaign, with the EFL permitting only £13 million in losses per season.

Despite these potential breaches, any resulting points deduction is not expected to affect Leicester’s imminent promotion to the Premier League.

Ambiguity surrounding which league is responsible for monitoring a club’s finances in a season they are either relegated from or promoted to has led to delays in resolving the matter.

The report also hints that Leeds United could have breached the rules as well.

The top 2 spots have become of even more significance now for Leeds and Leicester as it could help them avoid the points deduction this season due to the confusion regarding the rule.

Currently, Leeds finds themselves just five points behind of Leicester in the race for promotion.

How the season pans out for these two and whether they are punished for the alleged breaches remains to be seen.