Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, the transfer news expert explained that Cucurella is one of a number of players whose futures at Stamford Bridge will be discussed at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has struggled during his time at Chelsea, despite looking like an exciting talent during his spell at Brighton, and it perhaps now makes sense that the Blues could try to get rid of him at the next possible opportunity.

Still, despite Cucurella being linked with a possible return to La Liga, Romano has suggested that this is not the kind of thing that will be decided now, but at a later date closer to the next transfer window.

Cucurella transfer situation explained in latest Romano column

Discussing Cucurella and other Chelsea players who could leave this summer, Romano said: “Marc Cucurella – The Chelsea left-back has been linked with a return to La Liga. My understanding is that he is one of the situations to be assessed at the end of the season. Cucurella, Chalobah and more…these players are waiting to see what Chelsea decide to do in terms of project, tactical plans for next season, the manager situation.”

Romano also explained how close the defender was to a loan move to Manchester United last summer, saying: “Cucurella was available on loan in the final days of August last year but deal with Man United collapsed because Man Utd wanted to include a break clause for January and Chelsea rejected.”

In the end, it was probably for the best that CFC didn’t let this player go to a rival, but it seemingly remains likely that he doesn’t have a long-term future in west London.