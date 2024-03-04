Exclusive: Fulham considering AFCON winner as cheap alternative to £35m Chelsea transfer deal

Habib Diallo is not part of Al-Shabab’s 2024/25 plans despite only joining in August from Strasbourg for close to €20m, with Fulham among the Premier League clubs considering a move for him.

The 28-year-old Senegalese striker has scored just twice in the Saudi Pro League this season, but managed 20 goals in Ligue 1 last campaign.

Al-Shabab plan to try an audacious move for in-form Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer, and Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron is still on their radar as well.

Shabab had a verbal agreement with Newcastle for close to €30m in January, but Almiron didn’t want to move. It remains to be seen if his mind can be changed this summer.

Wolves enquired about Diallo in January, but nothing advanced. Brentford – who explored a deal last summer – Burnley and Fulham are also considering Diallo.

All four Premier League clubs value the 2021 AFCON winner at around £10m and it’s unlikely Shabab will get their money back.

Diallo transfer could derail Chelsea efforts to sell Broja

Fulham may try and instead sign Armando Broja permanently, but Chelsea want a minimum of £35m making Diallo a cheaper option.

Diallo also has some suitors in France and is open to going back to Ligue 1. But a Strasbourg return has been ruled out even though fans may welcome the move. Chelsea’s sister-club have a pretty strict youth-led recruitment policy and Diallo is seen as too old an profile.

A return to Metz is possible if they stay up – and Diallo is willing to take a pay cut. Diallo scored 48 goals in 115 games for the club between 2015 and 2020.

Brest are also keen. They are flying in Ligue 1 in second place, and thus on course for Champions League, but goals have nonetheless been a problem, having scored 35 in 24 games. Should they qualify for UCL then a move to the port city in Brittany might prove attractive.

Diallo certainly won’t be short of options this summer despite his lack of output in Saudi to date.