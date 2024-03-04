Fan footage shows Celtic star being pulled away by teammate during heated confrontation with rival fans

Celtic suffered a blow to their Scottish title hopes on Sunday as Brendan Rodgers’ team were defeated 2-0 by Hearts.
The Hoops failed to capitalise on Rangers losing to Motherwell the day before and the game in Edinburgh was a heated affair.
One of the standout events involved Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart who needed to be pulled away from rival fans by his teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers.
After letting a penalty pass him, the former England international went over to collect the ball but a Hearts fan launched it back at his chest, which sparked an angry confrontation.
The 36-year-old, who recently announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, continued to engage with the Hearts supporters before Carter-Vickers jogged over to separate them.
The incident wasn’t too nasty but it had the potential to develop into something more.
Hearts fans giving Celtic goalie Joe Hart some stick after they scored yesterday pic.twitter.com/wl26AYwIch
— Football Chants (@FootyFansChants) March 4, 2024