Fan footage shows Celtic star being pulled away by teammate during heated confrontation with rival fans

Celtic suffered a blow to their Scottish title hopes on Sunday as Brendan Rodgers’ team were defeated 2-0 by Hearts.

The Hoops failed to capitalise on Rangers losing to Motherwell the day before and the game in Edinburgh was a heated affair.

One of the standout events involved Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart who needed to be pulled away from rival fans by his teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers.

After letting a penalty pass him, the former England international went over to collect the ball but a Hearts fan launched it back at his chest, which sparked an angry confrontation.

The 36-year-old, who recently announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, continued to engage with the Hearts supporters before Carter-Vickers jogged over to separate them.

The incident wasn’t too nasty but it had the potential to develop into something more.

