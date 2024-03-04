Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

He has been linked with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in recent months and it remains to be seen whether the North London outfit decide to make a move for him in the summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract with Chelsea and the summer of 2025 and they have not managed to secure an extension with him yet. It is fair to assume that Gallagher could be sold in the summer if a new contract cannot be agreed upon.

Chelsea will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2025 and it makes sense for them to cash in on him.

Conor Gallagher Transfer: Pochettino refuses to comment

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has now been asked to share his thoughts on the midfielder’s future and whether he will stay at the club beyond this season. The Argentine manager has revealed that it is not his role to sort out the future of players and he is focused on coaching the team.

He said (h/t Football London): “That is another thing. That is about two parts that need to be agreed and I cannot be involved in this. It’s only between the club and Conor that can make the deal. “I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I can say nothing. I take the best decision for the team and for the club. If I believe that Conor deserves to play, that is my job and to pick the best starting XI and the strategy, to perform and to win games. That is my main job.”

It is evident that the midfielder’s future is unclear at Stamford Bridge and it will be up to the player’s representatives and the club hierarchy to sort it out.

Gallagher has been an important player for Chelsea this season and he has captained them multiple times. There is no doubt that he will be a key player for the Blues going forward as well. Keeping him at the club will only help the team improve.