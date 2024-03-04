Tottenham’s correspondent for Football London, Alasdair Gold, has provided a positive update on Richarlison’s injury.

The Brazilian, who was on his best form for Spurs since signing, suffered a setback as he suffered a knee injury during the match against Wolves.

He was absent from the first-team training ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace and Ange Postecoglou confirmed the injury before the game, claiming he is expected to be out for three to four weeks.

However, Richarlison contradicted his manager in an interview to ESPN Brazil after the win against Palace, stating that he is expected back training this week and could be even ready for the Villa game on weekend.

Alasdair Gold has now shared the latest on his injury, claiming that the striker could indeed return soon than expected.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold said:

“I must admit there was a while where I was a bit wary of going too strong on Richarlison’s injured when we started to hear. I knew he was injured, but I didn’t think it was that bad because I was told that on either Thursday or Friday that he was seen doing running at Hotspur Way. Which yeah, if your knee’s awful, you probably don’t put too much pressure on it.

“The fact that he was doing some individual work showed that maybe it wasn’t the worst thing in the world. But then Postecoglou said three to four weeks.”

Gold’s update would come as a boost for Spurs fans who will be hoping they could have their in-form striker available for the crucial stage of the season.

Spurs are 5 points behind 4th placed Aston Villa, who they face next in what is going to be a match of huge significance.