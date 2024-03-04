Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in German football and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He is regarded as a prodigious young talent who could develop into a world-class player.

Naturally, a number of clubs are keen on signing him and journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Bayern Munich are currently advancing in talks to sign the player.

German clubs RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on the midfielder as well along with Liverpool. However, the Premier League side are yet to come forward with a concrete move for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to step up their efforts to sign the 17-year-old in the coming months. The central midfielder could prove to be a quality long term investment for the Reds and he will add creativity and control in the middle of the park. He is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well.

The youngster has been an important player for Schalke in the second division of German football this season. He has one goal and two assists to his name across all competitions. He’s likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a key player for the Premier League club with the right guidance.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting for any player.

Liverpool move will be an exciting step for Ouedraogo

The youngster will want to join a club where he will get ample game time and there is a clear pathway to the first team. The likes of Bayern Munich will be attractive destinations for him as well.

Liverpool must look to move quickly if they want to secure his services at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the German champions in the race to sign the 17-year-old midfield prodigy.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and a move to Anfield would be an exceptional opportunity for the youngster.