Mikel Arteta has some interesting intentions for his Arsenal team in the next summer transfer window, which Fabrizio Romano has been discussing.

After making no changes to his squad in the January transfer window, the Arsenal manager is expected to be active in the summer to make big additions to his squad.

Even though there is still a long way to go in this season, clubs have started preparations for their summer transfer plans and talks have started in the background.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attack, midfield and defense. A striker is being talked about Arsenal’s priority signing in the summer transfer window.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Arsenal are also looking to bring in a midfielder.

Romano, while speaking on “The Here We Go Podcast”, stated that two of those roles may require a “very big investment.”

Romano first talked about Arsenal’s interest in Victor Osimhen of Napoli before confirming that Arteta will be going for big-name acquisitions in two different areas.

The journalist clarified that although Arsenal are currently keeping an eye on several attackers, they could decide to put the most of their money on a midfield player.

Romano said: “The expectation is for Victor Osimhen to go, this is a very clear message that we are getting.

“So the idea is for Victor Osimhen to try a new chapter, we know there is interest since a long time from Chelsea, there is interest also since long time from Arsenal, we heard about [Viktor] Gyokeres, Arsenal are monitoring different strikers.

“Let’s see if Osimhen will be too expensive because Arsenal want to do a very big investment also in the midfield.

“Keep an eye on Arsenal this summer because in the midfield and in the striker position they want to invest important money.”

Romano’s remarks may not come as a huge surprise—Arsenal were always expected to make significant investments in the summer—but they do give supporters cause for excitement.

It appears Arsenal will continue to project ambition in the market, regardless of what is accomplished this season.