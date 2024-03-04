“My focus…” – Serie A star speaks out on future amid Chelsea transfer links

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has spoken out on his future amid transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portugal international has been a joy to watch during his time in Serie A and it makes sense that there seems to be some speculation over him potentially moving on to bigger and better things, but it seems he’s very happy with his current club.

Leao has most recently been linked with Chelsea and PSG by Fichajes, and he certainly seems like he could be a perfect fit to improve this struggling Blues outfit next season, with Mauricio Pochettino surely needing better wide-forwards than Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

Still, it seems Chelsea have been dealt a blow to any hopes they may have had of signing Leao, with the player quoted by Fabrizio Romano below as saying he only sees his future at the San Siro…

??? Rafa Leão on links with PSG and more clubs: “My future is very clear and it’s here at AC Milan”. “I’m under contract for the next four years, AC Milan helped me in difficult moments and I won’t forget that”. “I want to win again at Milan, my focus is here”, told CorSera. pic.twitter.com/QM3SFEOwdo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2024

Leao transfer blow for Chelsea – so what next?

If Leao is unavailable then Chelsea will desperately need a Plan B to come in and breathe new life into their attack next season.

As per Napoli Magazine, Chelsea are in a strong position to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and it may be that he’d be a better option anyway, as it’s that central striker position that really needs strengthening.

There are issues out wide, but one imagines the likes of Sterling, Mudryk and Madueke might also improve if they had a better option to aim at in the middle than the young and inconsistent Nicolas Jackson.

Fabrizio Romano has discussed Chelsea’s priorities in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, making it clear that a centre-forward is one of the positions they’re most keen to strengthen this summer, so even if Leao would have been tempting, they might be better off focusing on other options anyway.