Leicester City could face potential points deduction after several clubs raise questions a out a potential breach of financial rules.

The Sun reports that rival clubs from both the Premier League and Championship have reportedly raised concerns regarding two alleged breaches by the former Premier League champions.

One issue revolves around exceeding the Premier League’s £105 million limit on losses over three years, averaging approximately £35 million per year.

The other concerns the possibility of Leicester surpassing the £83 million combined losses allowed over the three years ending with the current campaign, with the EFL permitting only £13 million in losses per season.

While these potential breaches have raised questions, any resulting points deduction is not expected to impact Leicester’s imminent promotion to the Premier League.

Confusion persists regarding which league is responsible for monitoring a club’s finances in a season they are either relegated from or promoted to, leading to delays in resolving the matter.

This ambiguity could potentially work in Leicester’s favour as they aim for a direct promotion to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side are currently leading the Championship table but the gap has been reduced to just three points with Ipswich Town and Leeds United breathing down their necks.

Leicester’s recent form, marked by three consecutive losses, adds to the concern as they strive to maintain their promotion aspirations.