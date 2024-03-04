Leicester City are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Their promotion push was dealt a major blow when they lost against QPR in the last outing. However, despite the defeat they still have a very good chance of securing promotion to the top flight at the end of the season.

Huddersfield managed to hold title rivals Leeds United to a 1-1 draw and that will come as a major boost for Leicester despite their defeat.

The two results mean that 29 points will be enough to guarantee a top-two finish for the Foxes. In addition to that, the lower goal difference of rival clubs like Ipswich means that they could secure the title with 30 points.

Leicester City have 11 games remaining in the season and they will certainly back themselves to win the Championship and return to the Premier League in the summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Leeds United will continue to push as well and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.