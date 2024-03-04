If Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets his wish and appoints the former Chelsea manager to lead Man United, Graham Potter is predicted to attack Brighton for as many as four players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is under fire for another disappointing season at Old Trafford. The Red Devils lost yet another game at the weekend, this time against bitter rivals Manchester City.

The defeat left Man United 11 points behind fourth-placed team Aston Villa. With every passing week, qualification for Champions League next season for Man United is looking highly unlikely.

The Sun claims that Ratcliffe is targeting Graham Potter for the United job, since the new minority owner is rumoured to be a fan of the former Chelsea manager. In fact, Potter nearly joined Nice last summer—another INEOS-owned team.

Potter has already discussed the move with Dan Ashworth, the man set to become the new sporting director of Man United.

If this move goes through, United are expected to launch an incredible quadruple attack on the AmEx Stadium team.

Potter’s dream Man United squad is expected to include four or more Brighton players, according to Football Transfers.

In order to help Rasmus Hojlund in the No. 9 position, Evan Ferguson would be taken in, while Julio Enciso is expected to take Bruno Fernandes’ spot in the No. 10 position.

Billy Gilmour, who is rumoured to be heading to Old Trafford to take the place of fellow countryman Scott McTominay and Casemiro in the midfield, might be the third alteration in the starting lineup.

Pervis Estupinan is expected to take the left-back position.

In addition to these four Brighton players, Potter is expected to raid Chelsea in search of central defender Trevoh Chalobah, who the Stamford Bridge team are anticipated to let go in the summer.