Man United will sell £250,000-a-week star this summer, Ten Hag’s future not important

Man United have decided that Jadon Sancho has no future at Old Trafford regardless of whether Erik ten Hag is at the Manchester club or not.

The winger had a public falling out with the Dutch coach at the start of this season and that saw the Red Devils ship the winger to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

With Ten Hag’s future at Man United uncertain heading towards the summer, many fans may feel that if the Red Devils boss leaves, that may open up another chance for Sancho.

That will not be the case, however, as Football Insider reports that the 23-year-old will be sold regardless if the Dutch coach is at Old Trafford or not.

The report states that Man United will have to sell assets to fund new arrivals this summer to comply with financial fair play regulations.

The Manchester club are willing to accept a respectable offer for Sancho but understand that they will get nowhere near the £73m they paid Borussia Dortmund for the 23-year-old back in 2021.

At the very least, the Premier League giants will get the winger’s massive £250,000-a-week salary off of their books but it remains to be seen who will take the Englishman off of the Red Devils’ hands.

Dortmund could make their loan deal for the 23-year-old permanent but they will not want to pay a big fee and Sancho will have to take a pay cut.

There may be interest within the Premier League but who will be willing to take the risk? The 23-year-old is not the same player who left Germany for England two and a half years ago, therefore, it is a risky investment.