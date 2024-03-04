Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses possibility of transfer window for managers

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the idea of there being a similar window to hiring and firing managers that we see with players in January and the summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested that he didn’t think it would be a good idea to give clubs less control over managers, while he also wasn’t aware of this being something concrete that could actually be in the works.

There had been some speculation that Premier League managers are keen for there to be a change to how sackings are dealt with, a ‘transfer window’ for coaches perhaps offering them more protection and giving them more time to turn things around if results are going badly.

Still, the obvious down-side is that players and fans might feel they want a manager gone quickly, and Romano seems to be leaning towards continuing with the current system that gives clubs more freedom to change managers when they want to.

“There was recently speculation that some Premier League managers are pushing for there to be a ‘transfer window’ of sorts for managers, meaning clubs can only fire and hire managers at specific points in the season, like we see with player signings and sales in January and during the summer,” Romano said.

“I don’t know if this is true or not, but in my opinion, clubs are in full control and they should be able to decide about the manager whenever they want. So, personally, I would not change anything.”