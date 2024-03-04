Manchester United could offer €60 million for 26-year-old Brazilian ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are keen on signing the Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from Juventus. 

The 26-year-old has been very impressive since his move to the Turin giants. Bremer has established himself as a key player for Juventus and his performances have attracted the attention of Dan Ashworth who could appointed as Manchester United’s transfer expert soon.

A report from Inter Live claims that the Red Devils could offer around €60 million for the Brazilian in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the Italian giants are prepared to let the player leave for the reported fee.

Manchester United need to sign a quality central defender in the summer. Players like Jonny Evans are in their twilight years and Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club as well.

More Stories / Latest News
What Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was doing while Chelsea were playing vs Brentford
Chelsea keen to poach specialist coach from Premier League rivals to replicate Arsenal success
‘Keep an eye’ – Fabrizio Romano has predicted Arsenal to make two big signings
TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 16: Bremer of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Juventus and US Sassuolo – Serie A TIM at on January 16, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer Transfer: Manchester United need defensive reinforcements

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the only reliable defenders at the club right now. Bremer could help them tighten up defensively. The Red Devils have looked vulnerable at the back this season, conceding 39 goals in 27 league matches.

They must improve in that department if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the Brazilian defender and he might be open to a new challenge after proving himself in Italian football. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could offer him a lucrative contract as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves.

More Stories Gleison Bremer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.