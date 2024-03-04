Manchester United are keen on signing the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

A report from Inter Live claims that the 26-year-old Italian international is on their radar, especially if Dan Ashworth takes over as their transfer chief this summer.

Barella was a target for Ashworth during his time at Newcastle United as well.

The report claims that Manchester United could put an offer of around €80 million on the table for the midfielder. Barella is undoubtedly one of the best playmakers in Serie A and he would be a coup for the Red Devils.

Nicolo Barella Transfer: Manchester United need to sign a quality midfielder

Manchester United are in desperate need of someone who can stitch the play together and control the tempo of the game. Barella will initiate transitions from the deep as well, with his close control, flair, agility and vision.

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat at the start of the season on loan to play alongside Casemiro. The Moroccan has been a major flop for them so far and they need to bring in an upgrade.

Barella would be a superb option to have. It remains to be seen whether the player and Inter Milan are open to move now.

Inter Milan are well-placed to win the league title this season and Barella might feel that joining a club in transition would not be a good idea, especially his current team flying high. Manchester United might not be in the Champions League next season either.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.