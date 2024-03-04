Video: Big worry for Sheffield United as Odegaard puts Arsenal ahead within five minutes

Sheffield United have got off to the worst start possible against Arsenal at Bramall Lane as Martin Odegaard has put the Gunners ahead after just five minutes.

Mikel Arteta’s team are scoring goals for fun at present and Chris Wilder would have wanted to keep the away side out for as long as possible.

However, that was not the case as Arsenal have made a flying start and opened the scoring in the match after five minutes when Odegaard slotted home a cross from Declan Rice.

This will worry Sheffield United fans as they could be the next team to be part of an Arsenal hammering.

Watch: Martin Odegaard opens scoring for Arsenal

What a flying start! ? Martin Odegaard puts the ball into the back of the net for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/CKugFWcYnf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024