Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Kylian Mbappe transfer situation and relationship with Luis Enrique

Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent rumours and speculation about Kylian Mbappe and potential issues with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk that there are any major issues between Mbappe and Enrique since the player decided to inform PSG that he’d be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The France international still seems almost certain to join Real Madrid, with Romano providing an update on talks going in a positive direction on that front, though he played down the suggestion that this saga was causing issues behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes.

Enrique has notably been subbing Mbappe off a little early in recent games, but it seems Mbappe understands the situation as PSG prepare for life without him next season.

Romano described this as a normal situation, with no issues at the club since Mbappe informed everyone of his decision to leave.

Mbappe and Enrique situation “normal”, according to Romano

“Everyone is still waiting for the final decision of Kylian Mbappe, but everything with Real Madrid is going in the right direction. No panic – Mbappe has not signed the official contract, but they are on it, they are discussing the final details and everything is going in the right way,” Romano said.

“As soon as Mbappe signs his contract with Real Madrid, we will see Paris Saint-Germain make a formal communication about Mbappe, but what is important to say is that Luis Enrique in recent games has already started to go with a different strategy as he knows the player is leaving. Enrique is preparing for life without Mbappe and trying new things.

“There have been reports of Mbappe holding a meeting with Enrique about this situation, but I think what’s happening is absolutely normal. Mbappe told the club and the team that he’s leaving, it happened two weeks ago. Enrique is trying solutions without Mbappe during the games in the league as they are in control in Ligue 1. That’s the situation, and Mbappe respects that, so it’s just normal future-exit process.”