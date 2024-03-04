Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell found himself in a harrowing situation after sustaining a severe injury during a match with Odense while on loan with Danish side AGF.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan with AGF, suffered brutal injuries to his head and nose during the game, prompting an urgent trip to the hospital for medical attention.

Following the match, Peacock-Farrell took to Instagram to update his followers on his condition, sharing a series of snapshots, including one from his hospital bed.

In his post, he expressed gratitude for the flood of supportive messages he received, writing, “Thanks for all the kind messages. Enjoy the swipe.”

Peacock-Farrell began his football journey in the youth ranks of Middlesbrough before making the move to Leeds United in 2013. He later joined Burnley in 2019, although he has made only 12 appearances for the club.

The English goalkeeper spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. This season he has joined the Danish side on loan for the season.