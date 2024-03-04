Manchester United join Arsenal & Chelsea in race for ambitious transfer

Manchester United are reportedly now among the numerous big-name suitors pursuing the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of this summer.

The Nigeria international has established himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent times with his strong performances in Serie A, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

According to the Independent, Man Utd are now alongside Arsenal and Chelsea as Premier League-based clubs eyeing up Osimhen in an ambitious move this summer, though these clubs also look set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be some statement from the new Red Devils ownership to get a signing like this through the door early on, but one imagines Champions League qualification could be crucial.

Osimhen transfer surely requires Champions League football

That could be an issue for Chelsea as well, with them and United not the forces of the game that they used to be.

Osimhen may well be lured by these big names and they both obviously have the money to throw at the 25-year-old that might not be as easy for Arsenal, who are surely going to be in Europe’s top club competition again next season.

Still, the Gunners look a more appealing project right now, and they also look in need of a clinical finisher in their squad to complete what is an otherwise very strong side.

Interestingly, United might also struggle to fit Osimhen in alongside exciting young forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has surely shown that he deserves to continue as first choice for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea need a striker most after such a disastrous campaign, but it’s precisely the fact that they’re in mid-table that perhaps means they’re going to find it hard to convince the player to choose them.