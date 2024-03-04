Paul Scholes brutally singles out Manchester United duo for their role in derby defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes didn’t hold back in his assessment of the team’s performance following their derby defeat to Manchester City, singling out midfielder Casemiro and goalkeeper Andre Onana for their role in the deteat.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the leaf with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 8th minute.

But Phil Foden cancelled that out with a worldie of his own in the 58th minute to make it 1-1.

And in the 80th minute, he scored again to turn the game around, giving them a 2-1 lead before Erling Haaland secured all three points with a goal late in stoppage time.

Scholes, appearing on Premier League Productions, directed his criticism at Casemiro, particularly for being easily bypassed by Manchester City’s players.

He said (via The Sun):

“Look at Casemiro getting one-two’d.

“The defensive holding midfield player, that’s criminal.

“The gap shouldn’t be that far and Casemiro, with the experience he has got, he shouldn’t be getting one-two’d in that position.”

Scholes didn’t spare goalkeeper Andre Onana from criticism either, suggesting that he should have done better to prevent Manchester City’s second goal.

Scholes added (via The Sun):

“The goalkeeper has to do better as well. It’s such a soft weak hand there. It’s not a hard shot.”

The defeat leaves Manchester United trailing by 11 points off the top 4, making their task of qualifying for the Champions League a daunting one under manager Erik ten Hag.

His job is under pressure with reports suggesting that the club has already made the decision to replace him in the summer.