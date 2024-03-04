Sheffield United vs Arsenal confirmed team news: Mikel Arteta makes smart decision

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on Monday night hoping to keep in touch with the Premier League leaders after both Liverpool and Man City won at the weekend.

The Gunners are the last of the three title contenders to play during this game week and will need all three points to keep the pressure on as Liverpool host Man City next week.

Mikel Arteta’s side come into Monday night’s game in tremendous form and are arguably the best team in the Premier League right now. The North London side are scoring goals for fun, while also being defensively solid.

Arsenal were 4-1 winners over Newcastle last time out and Arteta was so impressed with that performance at the Emirates Stadium that the Spanish coach has made the smart choice and named an unchanged team for Monday night’s match.

Arsenal starting 11

As for Sheffield United, life has been tough for Chris Wilder’s team this season as they have been stuck at the bottom of the table for the majority of the campaign and look certain to return to the Championship.

The Blades have won just three matches all season and will find it very difficult to add to that against Arsenal.

Sheffield were beaten 1-0 by Wolves last time out and Wilder has made two changes from that loss at Molineux with Tom Davies and Ollie McBurnie replacing Yasser Larouci and Rhian Brewster.

Sheffield United starting 11