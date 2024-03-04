Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk may leave Liverpool and follow Jurgen Klopp out of the club, according to Keith Wyness.

Many Liverpool supporters are still struggling to accept that after this season, Jurgen Klopp will not be leading the team.

Several supporters were taken aback when the German manager declared earlier in January that he intended to step down and take a break from football.

The majority of the media isn’t paying attention to the other potential changes at the club as they are preoccupied brainstorming potential replacements for Klopp. When a long-serving manager leaves a team, some experienced players frequently follow suit.

For example, several of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reliable players left in the aftermath of his departure.

Similar to this, Liverpool have a great potential of losing some of their key players. Former chief executive of Everton and Aston Villa Keith Wyness has said that Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson Becker may be the next to depart.

While talking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “The spine of this Liverpool team may go in the summer.”

“I think Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the sort of players that will leave. “And it’s because they’ve seen their relationship with Jurgen Klopp. “It’s difficult to redo the success that they’ve had with a new manager.”

“Whereas the younger players are much more keen to do that and to make their mark with a new manager – that may suit them better. “But I do think some of the older spine of the team may actually go.”

After Klopp departs, Van Dijk has indicated that he may go, and a lot of teams will undoubtedly want to sign him. Under Klopp, the Dutchman was regarded as one of the pivotal signings who actually transformed the club.

Comparably, Alisson, who joined six months after Van Dijk, has shown his mettle and is presently regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world. His exit would undoubtedly hurt Liverpool as he is one of their most reliable players.

After strong links to Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Salah appears to be the most likely player to depart Liverpool.

Last summer, Al-Ittihad made a huge bid and had the potential to make much more on the Egyptian. Despite rumours that Liverpool would extend an offer to Salah for a new deal, the attacker could leave Anfield leaving a huge gap in the Liverpool attack.

Although these players might still provide Liverpool another season and aid in their transition from the Klopp era, Wyness’s reasoning might not be incorrect.