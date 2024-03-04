Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is currently on loan at the Turkish club Galatasaray.

He is expected to be sold permanently in the summer. The 27-year-old has had a disappointing time at the Turkish club, and he is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

It is evident that he does not have a future at Tottenham and journalist Dean Jones believes (h/t TheBoyHotspur) that he will be sold in the summer.

Ndombele was signed for a fee of around £63 million from French club Lyon and he earns £200,000 a week. Tottenham will be desperate to get him off their wage bill and it remains to be seen whether they can find a suitor for the player.

The French midfielder was regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football when he arrived in England in 2019 but his development has not gone according to plan and he has clearly been a waste of money for the north London outfit.

It would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways in the summer. Tottenham will be able to move him on and Ndombele will look to join a club where he will get ample game time and get his career back on track.