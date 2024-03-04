Brentford striker Ivan Toney attended the BRIT Awards 2024 last night and presenter DJ Vick Hope aimed a sly dig towards the Premier League striker.

The 27-year-old striker was suspended during the first half of the season for breaching the FA’s gambling regulations. Toney recently returned to action for Brentford in the Premier League after serving his suspension.

DJ Vick Hope posed an awkward question for the striker during the show, asking him: “We are so pleased to be presenting the award for producer of the year. Ivan, any bets on who it could be?”.

To which, the striker responded sportingly: “Damn, too soon, too soon.”

She really said ‘Any bets on who it could be’ to Ivan Toney on National TV ??? pic.twitter.com/5NjrY3relG — george (@StokeyyG2) March 3, 2024

While some fans on social media saw the funny side of it, others were baffled and felt that a gambling addiction is not something to be joked about.

Either way, Toney clearly handled the situation well and he will now look to focus on his football after a eight-month hiatus from the game.

The striker has hit the ground running since his return, with four goals in seven games. He will be hoping to help his side finish the season strongly and then move on to a bigger club where he can realise his ambitions in the near future.